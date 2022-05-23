Cryptocurrency farm discovered in the Almerian town of El Ejido

By Chris King • 23 May 2022 • 1:27
Image of National Police officers.
Credit: Policia Nacional
As detailed in a statement this Sunday, May 22, from the Provincial Police Station of Almeria, two men have been arrested by the National Police. They were detained on suspicion of being involved with a cryptocurrency farm found hidden inside a warehouse on the Juaida industrial estate, in the town of Viator.
This operation was initiated back in March when police officers from the Almerian municipality of El Ejido began to follow the movements of those now detained. They had suspicions that the two men showed sufficient indications of their alleged link with illicit businesses related to indoor marijuana cultivation.
In a refrigerated room, with a continuous air extraction system, and illegally hooked up to the electrical network, the police officers found, operating at full capacity, 344 processors and 37 ‘antminers’ – mining calculators – along with €1,350 in cash, which were all seized. This type of farm is typically financed by criminal organisations insisted the police.
The seized materials are being analysed by the National Police of El Ejido, who said the arrest of new people related to this activity is not ruled out. In addition to being outside the forecasts of the Tax Agency and the General Directorate of Taxes, the activity entails the crime of electricity fraud.
Technicians from the Endesa company visited the location and unhooked the illegal connection, which was reportedly close to 200 amps, thus restoring the normal power supply in the area.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Downlaod our media pack in either English or Spanish.