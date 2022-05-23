WATCH: Dog recognises grandmother even when she is disguised in this cute video

By Laura Kemp • 23 May 2022 • 17:09
Image and video - @Haruki on Instagram
@harukithemalemute, or Haru, has 18 thousand followers on the social media platform and gains thousands of likes and comments on videos and images!
In this video, we see Haru walking ahead after his grandma walks past him. However, only seconds later, he realised who it was and turns around to meet her.
Watch the video here:
Would your dog recognise you or your family if you were in disguise?!
Originally from UK, Laura is based in Axarquia and is a writer for the Euro Weekly News covering news and features.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
