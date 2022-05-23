WATCH: Dog recognises grandmother even when she is disguised in this cute video

By Laura Kemp • 23 May 2022 • 17:09

Image and video - @Haruki on Instagram

Pets have a wonderful way of showing their love for us, whether its their owner or other family members, jumping around and sometimes barking or howling with joy! This video, shared on Instagram by @harukithemalemute, has a little twist…

@harukithemalemute, or Haru, has 18 thousand followers on the social media platform and gains thousands of likes and comments on videos and images!

In this video, we see Haru walking ahead after his grandma walks past him. However, only seconds later, he realised who it was and turns around to meet her.

Watch the video here:

Would your dog recognise you or your family if you were in disguise?!

