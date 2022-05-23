By Tamsin Brown • 23 May 2022 • 22:19

International research team performs scientific investigations in Rincon's Cueva de la Victoria. Image: Rincon Town Hall

The cave art in Cueva de la Victoria, in Malaga’s Rincon de la Victoria on the Costa del Sol, is the subject of scientific research being carried out by a team from various countries.

An international team of researchers is currently carrying out some exciting scientific investigations in Cueva de la Victoria. This work will place the Cueva de la Victoria, and therefore Rincon de la Victoria, on the scientific map of the world.

The work will consist of trying to obtain precise information on the origin of the prehistoric rock art in the cave. The non-naturalistic representations suggest that they may have been made more than thirty thousand years ago. The results of these analyses will form part of a wider international investigation that includes a group of Spanish caves in Cantabria, Asturias, Caceres and Malaga.

“We are fully committed to continuing researching and getting to know all that the Cueva de la Victoria has to offer in detail. We are bringing this cave into the 21st century and the research team assures us that we will make it one of the most important caves in the Mediterranean,” said the mayor of Rincon, Francisco Salado, speaking on May 16.

