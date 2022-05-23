Princess Diana’s ‘priceless’ wedding tiara exhibited for the first time in decades

By Anna Ellis • 23 May 2022 • 14:26

11/9/1985 President Reagan Nancy Reagan Prince Charles and Princess Diana in the Yellow Oval Room

This summer, Sotheby’s have the honour of displaying some of history’s most influential tiaras. On May the 28th a new exhibition is opening called “Power and Image: Royal and Aristocratic Tiaras”. The event is dedicated to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since the British monarch took to the throne, will have stunning display of 40 pieces of jewelry.

The most famous tiara in the exhibition is the Spencer Tiara, famously worn by Princess Diana during her wedding to Prince Charles.

The marriage of Charles and Diana, (later the Prince and Princess of Wales), took place on 29 July 1981, marking a high point in the popularity of the Royal Family. It was seen by a global television audience of 750 million in 74 countries. In Britain, where a public holiday had been declared, 28.4 million watched on television while 600,000 lined the streets of London.

According to Vanity Fair, Lord Spencer, Diana’s younger brother has loaned the garland-style tiara to Sothebys London and will be showcased for the first time since the 1960s. According to the auction house, it was a go-to accessory for Diana, who reportedly wore the piece seven times between her marriage in 1981 and her death in 1997.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.