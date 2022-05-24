Malaga to invest more than €3 million in the Davis Cup

By Chris King • 24 May 2022 • 18:19
Malaga City Council has today, Tuesday, May 24, approved the third budget modification of the year, specifically, of €8.6 million. Of this total, €3,025,000 (of which €525,000 is IVA) has been allocated to Malaga Deportes y Eventos as a municipal contribution for the Davis Cup Final 2022 at the Jose Maria Martin Carpena Sports Palace.
Also in the field of tennis, €37,500 will be dedicated to the ATP Challenguer Malaga Open. Investment in other sporting events include €18,500 for the Swimming Open, with another €20,000 going to ‘Malaga Sport Destination’.
Elie athletes representing the city will also receive backing, such as karate expert Maria Torres, who will get €10,000 funding. Swimmer Paula Ruiz is sponsored for €5,000.
In response to the request of the Eastern District, there is €150,000 that will be used to begin work on a sports facility on Calle Linguista Manuel Seco. An estimated €785,000 will be spent on this new building.
A subsidy of €58,500 will be given to the Club Malaga de Gimnasia Artistica, and for the payment of rentals for the use of sports facilities (€20,000), €78,500 has been allocated.
Another similar amount of €76,106.29 will go towards teaching different physical activity programs for adults, organised by the Sports Department. Another €3,100 euros are dedicated to different works of repairs in sports facilities.
After being suspended for two years due to the pandemic, €70,000 has been allocated to Culture for this year’s revived ‘Noche en Blanco’, being held on October 8.
Activities promoted by the Casa Gerald Brenan de Churriana will receive €19,000, while another €14,268.47 is dedicated to the Revello de Toro Museum for improvements to alarm and smoke detection systems in its facilities.
