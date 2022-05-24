The UK Great British Staycation boom is over

By Anna Ellis • 24 May 2022 • 15:45
The return of foreign holidays and the crippling cost of living crisis has been blamed. Increased running costs, including food and energy prices are making it especially difficult for businesses and they now fear for their future.
The decline comes as the soaring cost of living and fuel cost increases leave Britons seeking cheaper alternatives to their day-to-day lives as people are struggling more than ever financially in Briton.
One tourism group, which represents more than 80 tourism businesses, said there had been a ‘noticeable lull’ in visitors across the sector.
Almost half of its members saw fewer tourists over the holiday period than they did in the pre-pandemic year of 2019
To add to the problems there is now a further issue in Wales as hospitality chiefs, small businesses and tourism bosses have warned any new levy for foreign holidaymakers coming to Wales would ‘decimate’ the holiday industry.
Visitors to Wales may be forced to pay a tourism levy to stay in the country in the future, if a planned consultation, which will be launched by the Labour-backed Welsh Government this autumn is approved.
Industry leaders warned the move could irreparably damage the country’s tourism sector, with some saying a new charge could be seen as an ‘anti-English’ agenda.
