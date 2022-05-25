Boris Becker moved to Oxford jail for foreigners facing deportation

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 May 2022 • 22:44

Boris Becker moved to jail for foreigners facing deportation Source: Blogspot

The three time Wimbledon Champion, Boris Becker, has been moved to a jail in Oxford for foreigners facing deportation after he was convicted of hiding assets from liquidators.

A report by LBC news, said Wednesday, May 25, that Becker, who is currently incarcerated in Wandsworth prison in London will be moved to the Category C Huntercombe Jail in Oxfordshire.

The 54-year-old former tennis professional and TV pundit, who was jailed for two and a half years for concealing £2.5 million (€2.95 million) from creditors, will remain in Hunterscombe until authorities determine he is ready for deportation.

Hunterscombe is a far cry from the rat infested Wandsworth, a high security prison with a wide range of offenders, many of whom are facing long sentences. Instead, Becker will find himself in a safe and decent prison with a significant amount of freedom.

Inmates are typically dealt with in a more dignified manner, with good sports facilities and even its own TV channel.

But it’s not all rosy with the self-harm incidences high as many of those facing deportation, fear their return to their home country. Becker is however a different case, having said after he was jailed that he was “looking forward to being deported before the year was out.”

Becker, who had once spoken to becoming British, never applied and remains a German citizen, which is where he will be sent back to.

His German lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser confirmed the transfer, adding: “It is a Category C prison, which means it has a low security level.”

Originally built as a Second World War internment camp and once used as a boy’s home, it was converted to a prison in 2012. Its inmates are all foreigners, with jail sentences ranging between three and 30 months.

Although he made more than £20 million (€23.5 million) during his career, the twice-wed father-of-four flitted it away on lavish spending, divorce, legal problems and bad business decisions.

Now in jail, Boris Becker will be looking forward to his deportation in the hope that he can try and rebuild his life.

