BREAKING: Russian forces launch missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, multiple casualties reported

By Matthew Roscoe • 25 May 2022 • 8:14
Russian forces fired four missiles at the city of Zaporizhzhia, one of which was destroyed by Ukrainian air defence systems. One person was killed, and three more were injured in the attack, according to early reports.
According to the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, the missile attack was launched at around 5.13 am and destroyed 62 buildings.
Although one was shot down, the other three attacked two districts of the city – in the Shevchenkivskyi district and a shopping centre in the Oleksandrivskyi district.
“It is currently known that one citizen was killed and three were injured,” the regional administration said on the Telegram messaging app.
Several loud explosions were reported by eyewitnesses.
The news of the attacks comes after a Russian Su-25 Grach aircraft was reportedly shot down in Zaporizhzhia Region on Monday, May 23.
Ukraine’s National Guard serviceman said that while completing a combat mission, they destroyed the Russian aircraft.
“With an accurate shot, the National Guard serviceman destroyed the occupiers’ Su-25 Grach attack aircraft,” a Facebook post noted.
