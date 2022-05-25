By Joshua Manning • 25 May 2022 • 16:15

'Reiimagine’ A Whole New Way To Travel Credit: Reiimagine

People don’t want vacations anymore. They want experiences. Penny Wing and Elaine Macy are building a network of properties that offer one-of-a-kind bucket-list fulfilling opportunities.

In an exclusive interview with EuroWeeklyNews, hotel industry experts and co-founders of Reiimagine, Elaine Macy and Penny Wing spoke on their latest luxury getaway experiences.

“Penny and I have been extremely fortunate in our global travel experiences and we wanted to share them with the world as well as help our small unique luxury hotels, which are bucket list hotels,” stated Elaine Macy, industry expert and Reiimagine’s Officer & Partner.

“Small luxury hotels that are independently owned do not have an opportunity for brand awareness in North America or Europe, so we wanted to create a company that would provide a new kind of representation in the industry by collecting hotels that provide and create an extremely personal experience for every individual traveller.”

“We opened Reiimagine in January 2020, not a very opportune time for obvious reasons, while operating through a successful model that has been well accepted by an expanding collection of over 40 global properties.”

“Reiimagine becomes, for these hotels in our unique collection, an extension of their sales team and works on a monthly retainer with no commission.”

Elaine confirmed that the secret behind Reiimagine’s success has been the sales team they have integrated for this 2.5 year start up:

“We have been very fortunate to integrate a global sales team with the most talented, creative, experienced, and well-connected people in the industry.”

“We chose the name Reiimagine because we wanted to reimagine the boutique hotel representation business; clients kept telling us they were tired of feeling like heads in beds and wanted to have unique and personal travel experiences and memories. The two ii’s behind Reiimagine stand for Innovative Ideas.”

“Little did we know that with Covid, “reimagine” would become such a buzz word!” laughed Elaine Macy.

“Most of the high end luxury hotels we work with are either just opening or opened last year during covid so nobody knows them, they really are hidden gems.”

One example of Reiimagine’s hidden gems is Rhinoceros Roma.

“We love sharing travel with everyone as it is such an enriching experience, moreover considering that in today’s world we are all so separated following Covid. Travel is needed more than ever, as the more you travel the more you understand all different cultures and ethnic experiences,” continued Elaine Macy.

“All of our hotels provide different generational experiences, including Baby boomers, Gen x and millennials. Each generation has unique expectations.”

“Young people today often do not have global travel opportunities, it is enriching and an education to experience visiting other countries in this world. Every day I cherish all of my once in a lifetime travel opportunities. I’ve been so fortunate, and I want to encourage young people to do the same,” concluded Elaine Macy.

Another exclusive location on Reiimagine’s catalogue is a Tree escape in Buahan, located at the heart of Bali.

An additional hidden gem opening in July 2023 is Banyan Tree Ilha Caldeira “embracing your mind, body and soul to the gentle breeze and sounds from the uncharted Indian Ocean.”

Penny Wing is a veteran of the hospitality industry having owned and started multiple companies in the business, with her passion for creating and planning events still as strong as ever.

Being also an artist, as well as a unique entrepreneur, Penny Wing has developed a Reiimagine Marketplace which allows people to discover unique destinations, hidden gem properties and resorts, as one of the best storytellers for this exquisite collection of hotels.

In Penny’s own words “we know what planners and customers want.”

“I remember an event I planned in Mallorca, which is known for being founded by Pirates”, she recalled.

“I decided to create an authentic pirate event with 280 people on a cruise, so I set out and found a beautiful cave that we converted into a “pirate cove” with all the corresponding equipment and lighting.”

“We then hired incredibly talented pirates from a local children’s show, brought them to the cove and they mutinied the cruise, forcing the actual cruise captain to walk the plank and taking the passengers down to the bottom of the cavern where we had lit thousands of candles alongside beautifully set tables and banquets, with black and white pirate movies projected on the cavern walls, as well as an all night discotheque.”

“These are the sort of wonderfully magic experiences we plan to create with Reiimagine and Brojure, to share with the world.”

Brojure is Reiimagine’s secret weapon, an innovative content creation software that builds smart brochures that engage, inspire and inform audiences through visual storytelling.

Penny Wing, who is the mastermind behind Brojure stated:

“With Brojure we are able to showcase travel in a very polished way that engages and enthrals potential travellers through visual storytelling.”

“We’re currently upgrading brojure and plan to incorporate a marketplace with Artificial Intelligence that will help customers narrow down their ideal luxury getaways, until they find the perfect personally-tailored travel experience, which will also soon include cruises.”

To read more about Reiimagine’s luxury getaways and find the perfectly tailored travel experience for yourself, please click here.

For more information on Reiimagine, please click here.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.