By Joshua Manning • 19 May 2022 • 19:53

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Stereologic CEO Sofia Passova on innovative business solutions software

CEO and founder of Stereologic, Sofia Passova believes that helping employees “work smarter, not harder”, is not rocket science… except that it really is!

In an exclusive interview with EuroWeeklyNews, former Rocket Scientist, CEO Sofia Passova spoke on how her groundbreaking software company Stereologic helps companies discover inefficiencies in their business processes:

“My first degree was hardware modelling and diagnostics and then I went on to work in rocket navigation.”

“People are like rockets, the same logic applies, you can’t just launch them and forget about them, you need to know all about their movements and where they are headed, they need exact targets and coordinates.”

“When thousands of people work together it’s a complete mess, until you have the relevant information about each person’s work, who is falling behind, who is waiting for whom, etc.”

“You apply the same ideas and logic from the field of rocket navigation and you see very interesting results.”

This is where Stereologic’s innovative business software comes in.

Stereologic’s company logo.

“Our company looks at what employees do in almost real time, allowing us to understand, visualise and document what the business processes look like and where errors, redundancies and inefficiencies lie.”

“We do this by using AI, computer vision, and our proprietary algorithms, allowing us to observe the information that leads to the development of holistic and comprehensive models that allow us to analyse where the problems lie, as well as how to solve them.”

“In any company you see hundreds of people working separately and pushing buttons in front of screens but you don’t see the connections between them that make the business work as a whole; who is failing, who is wasting time and who doesn’t know how to properly use applications…”

“Our aim from the beginning as a company was to make easy to use software that would solve this problem by making process mining and task mining simple.”

Speaking on the concept behind the name of the company, Passova stated:

“All of us know the difference between music and stereo music, there are more aspects to stereo music, the same applies to stereologic, we allow companies to see different aspects to the inefficiencies of their business processes.”

The recent rise of worker inefficiencies has led many companies to use Robotic Process Automation (RPA bots), a digital workforce that replaces workers, aiming to reduce wasted time and money. However Passova believes this is not a practical solution.

“Companies think RPA bots are so quick and easy but they cause major problems because they are put in the wrong place carrying out the wrong tasks,” stated Passova.

“50 per cent of RPA projects fail according to consultancy company Ernst and Young, this is because companies don’t have the analysis data on which people or processes need replacing by bots, thus they mostly see no return of investment or return in savings,” she continued.

However, it is important to note, that when used correctly, RPA can be an extremely useful solution for business inefficiencies, but as explained by Sofia Passova, they need to be used in the right places.

Sofia Passova claims her company is blowing other competitors out of the water due to their quick and practical approach, with many satisfied customers:

“Other software companies need up to nine months to properly gather data and information on the business processes of a company. Stereologic can begin its work immediately, with results seen within a week.”

“We are so proud of our customer references, one of our companies said we are one of the best kept secrets on the market, so now we are aiming to make ourselves known for our innovative software and the fact that we can help businesses, at affordable prices with a return of investments in the first three to six months.”

Having found this niche in the market, it seems like Stereologic’s innovative software is all set to pave the way for future business solutions.

