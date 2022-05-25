By Anna Ellis • 25 May 2022 • 17:31

Spaniards heading to Portugal in their droves. Credit Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Almost to two million Spaniards travelled abroad in April, more than triple the number in the same month of 2021.

In April 2022, a total of 1.97 million Spaniards travelled on holiday to other countries. 62% of them travelled to France, Portugal and Italy, the main preferred destinations (in that order) according to Portugal CNN.

The data from the National Statistics Institute of Spain, shows that about one in four (24%) of Spanish tourists in April travelled to Portugal, totalling close to 474,000 people, a growth of 24% compared to the same month in 2021. These tourists accounted for 1.27 million overnight stays in Portugal (15.8% more than in the same period last year). The average duration of each visit was 2.7 days in Portugal.

Portugal is located on the Iberian Peninsual in the southwest corner of Europe. It shares that peninsula with its larger neighbour, Spain, which occupies about five-sixths of the land mass.

At roughly 35,000 square miles, Portugal is about the size of the state of Indiana, just under 350 miles from north to south and about 135 miles across from west to east.

It’s bordered by Spain on the north and east, and the Atlantic Ocean on the west and south.

Portugal lay under Spanish dominance between 1580 and 1640 and after the restoration of independence the two countries lived like ‘Siamese twins joined at the back’ for more than 300 years until they joined the European Union (EU) at the same time in 1986 and came face to face.

