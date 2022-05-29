By Chris King • 29 May 2022 • 3:47

BREAKING NEWS: Veteran Hollywood star of American Graffiti, dies aged 80.

Veteran Hollywood actor, Bo Hopkins, star of American Graffiti and The Wild Bunch, has died aged 80.

Sian Hopkins, the wife of renowned Hollywood veteran, actor Bo Hopkins, confirmed the death of her husband to The Hollywood Reporter this Sunday, May 29. Following a heart attack he had suffered on May 9, Sian revealed that the actor passed away, aged 80, at a hospital in Van Nuys, Los Angeles.

In a career spanning 70 years, Bo will probably be best remembered for his role as Joe, the gang leader of the Pharaohs in the iconic 1973 film, American Graffiti, directed by George Lucas, and produced by Francis Ford Coppola,

His earlier credits included the hit films, ‘Midnight Express’, ‘The Getaway’, ‘Posse’, and Sam Peckinpah’s violent epic western in 1969, ‘The Wild Bunch’.

Numerous television roles came his way also, in series including ‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘Murder, She Wrote’, ‘Dynasty’, ‘Mod Squad’, and ‘Hawaii Five-O’.

Quentin Tarantino cast Hopkins in ‘Dusk to Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money’, where he played a good guy. His final appearance came in Ron Howard’s 2020 film, ‘Hillbilly Elegy’, where he shared the screen with Amy Adams and Glenn Close.

Posting on Instagram, his co-star Glenn Close offered her condolences: “Just heard that the wonderful Bo Hopkins died peacefully, early this morning, with his devoted wife, Sian, holding his hand. It was a great privilege to work with Bo in HILLBILLY ELEGY. He was an actor to his core and put his heart into every take. He was a gentleman and a gentle man”.

She added: “He may have once, during his early days, around the time of AMERICAN GRAFFITI, been one of the bad boys, but I got acquainted and enjoyed the company of a man with a twinkle in his eye and the heart of a knight. Good night, sweet Bo, May you Rest In Peace. With love, Your Mamaw”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.