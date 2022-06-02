Non-lucrative Visa

By Marisa Moreno • 02 June 2022 • 10:37

Undoubtedly one of the most demanded options among foreigners from all over the world who are not citizens of the European Union, is the non-lucrative residence. Many citizens who want to settle in Spain to be able to enjoy everything the country has to offer choose this residence permit to regularise their situation. However, although the initial application requirements are often clear, how to stay long-term in the country with this visa is not so. Thus, in this article we will see the requirements to renew the non-profit residence in Spain in 2022. After the first year with the temporary non-profit residence, we can renew the card and extend our non-profit visa for two more years. Next, we will see the requirements to do it.

As you already know, the validity of the initial non-profit residence card, the one we obtain when we enter Spain for the first time, is one year. Once this year ends, we can renew for two extra years; and once these two years are over, a final renewal of two more years. It must be done 60 days before the date of the end of that year or 90 days after its expiration date.

Although a large part of the requirements consists of demonstrating that the criteria that allowed obtaining the initial card are maintained, there are some differences:

a) Economic means: an amount greater than €27,000 per year and person, by 2022 (this amount is different each year as established by the government). b) Be a legal resident. c) Maintain private health insurance. d) If you have children, you must present a certificate of habitability of your house that proves that the house meets the minimum conditions to be a home for them. e) Certificate that minor children are enrolled in school. f) Not have debts with the Treasury and Social Security. g) Certificate of criminal and police records.

Marisa Moreno Castillo • Consul of Denmark • Senior Lawyer at Just Law Solicitors • www.justlawsolicitors.com • [email protected]