Young Swedish badminton players visit Nerja to train for World Junior Championships

By Tamsin Brown • 02 June 2022 • 17:16

Young Swedish badminton players are visiting Nerja to train for the World Junior Championships. Image: Nerja Town Hall

Sweden’s national junior badminton team are training in Nerja, on the Costa del Sol, in preparation for an important international competition.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, and the councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, welcomed the Swedish national junior badminton team to the Town Hall on May 27. The team is training at Nerja’s Enrique Lopez Cuenca Sports Complex in preparation for the next Badminton World Junior Championships, to be held in October in Santander.

Armijo thanked the athletes and their technical team for their commitment to Nerja and expressed his wish for them to enjoy the experience of practising badminton at a first-class facility with great weather. “At the Town Hall, we are very committed to sports. We believe that it is the best way to help young people and to have a society educated in values,” said the mayor to the Swedish team.

The young athletes, aged between 17 and 19, are training in the town through the programme ‘Nerja, Sport and Tourism’ which aims to attract athletes and teams by offering the use of municipal sports facilities and helping with accommodation. They will also have some training sessions on the beaches of Nerja.

