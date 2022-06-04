Sustainable fishing vital to the regional fleet’s survival and Andalucia’s economy

By Linda Hall • 04 June 2022 • 15:20

LONJA VISIT: Carmen Crespo talks to an Almeria fisherman Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

VISITING Almeria port’s harbourside fish action, Carmen Crespo praised the sector’s efforts in achieving economic, social and environmental sustainability.

Crespo, who heads the Junta’s Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries department, said on June 1 that their efforts ensured the regional fishing fleet’s future.

She also called for scientific studies enabling the European Union to recognise the sector’s advances in sustainability, particularly with regard to trawling.

“We must demonstrate from a scientific viewpoint that Andalucia is fishing the Mediterranean sustainably,” Crespo said, stressing that the sector needed to be sustainable economically, socially and environmentally.

The consejera, who was accompanied by representatives from three principal professional fishing associations, emphasised that fishing was vital for generating employment and diversifying the economy in coastal municipalities.

“We visited the Lonja during the fish auction to give visibility to a thriving, dynamic sector that supports thousands of families throughout Andalucia,” Crespo said.

She also pointed out that fish was a principal ingredient in Andalucia’s gastronomy owing to its “quality, freshness and health-giving qualities.

Crespo went on to say that the fishing industry was facing “important challenges” owing to the high price of gasoil and the rising costs involved in fishing.

The sector needed assistance from all administrations, she maintained.

“We have to adapt help to the characteristics and realities of the fishing industry,” Crespo said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.