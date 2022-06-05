Acosol (western Costa del Sol) celebrates World Environment Day with an awareness campaign

By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2022 • 15:30

World Environment Day. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year to raise awareness about degrading environmental conditions and to encourage people globally to take positive environmental actions, to help create a better future

The Mayor of Acosol, Carlos Canavate, said that “the celebration of this day is important for us because it allows us to give visibility to the need to carry out actions that care for the environment, according to La Opinion de Malaga.

“Carrying out this campaign allows us to raise awareness among citizens of the importance of preserving and caring for the environment since we only have ‘One Earth’, so we take this opportunity to highlight the value of water and its integral cycle, which we manage from start to finish so that it is in harmony with nature and the environment, always under the premise of sustainability.”

In addition, Carlos Canavate stated that “the campaign will be disseminated both through social networks and the audiovisual channels themselves in the media to reach citizens of all ages.”

“I am convinced that each person can do their bit to take care of the environment and the earth. Therefore, in addition to this campaign, we continue to maintain others where the responsible use of water is a priority”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.