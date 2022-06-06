A real bargain for Pat Earle’s BARC sanctuary in Busot (Alicante)

Live News: UK Prime Minister to face no confidence vote today Close
By Linda Hall • 06 June 2022 • 13:20

BARC SANCTUARY: Happy rescue dogs Photo credit: BARC

BARGAIN LOVING BRITS IN THE SUN star Pat  Earle received a wonderful €40,000 donation for her Animal charity BARC.

The money has been kindly donated by Captain Jon Van Der Howen, an former US Marine and his partner Kathleen Verigotta .

This is a gift that will be of great help for a new sanctuary for BARC (full name Busot Animal Rescue Concern) Busot, Pat said, and the donation will go towards building and fencing the property due to open early next year.

 

