07 June 2022

Spain's Gijon to fine vehicles that do not display DGT "environmental sticker" Credit: Twitter @gijon

Gijon has joined the list of Spanish cities that fine drivers for vehicles that do not properly display the Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) environmental sticker.

Gijon will now fine drivers if they do not display the official DGT environmental sticker in an effort to reduce pollution levels, as reported by 20minutos.

Spanish cities are working hard to limit the circulation of the most polluting vehicles and reduce their pollution levels in order to achieve the environmental targets set by both the European Union and the Spanish government.

The DGT’s system of environmental stickers, which classifies vehicles according to their emissions, helps local councils to discern which vehicles can or cannot circulate in their cities.

“🗓️From 1 June, if you are obliged to do so, display your DGT environmental badge when driving or parking in the following areas @gijon 🚙🚕🚗🛵🏎️🏍️🚓”, read an official tweet by Gijon’s council.

Gijón City Council has launched this initiative, which has been in force since June 1. In addition to the regulations, these vehicles will not be prevented from driving or parking, but they will risk being fined if it is found that they should have a sticker but do not.

As explained on the council’s website, this obligation only affects vehicles entitled to a sticker (B, C, ECO and 0), including cars, vans and motorbikes. This regulation does not only affect residents of Gijón, but all visitors, tourists and other types of drivers who drive in the municipality.