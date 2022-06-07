By Joshua Manning • 07 June 2022 • 12:49

Ukraine's students to return to school in September says Education Ministry Credit: Creative Commons

Starting from September 1, Ukraine’s students will return to school, the Ukrainian Education Ministry has said.

On September 1, students will return to school as the educational process in Ukraine will be launched in offline mode, and pupils and students will have to come to educational institutions, according to the head of the Ministry of Education, Andriy Vitrenko, as reported by Focus.ua.

“On September 1, the educational process in Ukraine will be restored offline and all children, students, pupils should go to school, universities, colleges, vocational education institutions.”

“That is, I urge our children to prepare for the offline process in Ukrainian education”, – said the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Education during a national telethon.

The Deputy Minister also noted that the educational programme of Ukraine will be partially changed due to the ongoing full-scale war with Russia.

For example, the Defence of the Fatherland subject, during which national-patriotic education will be strengthened, will undergo innovations. According to Vitrenko, teachers will also teach children the proper treatment of explosives.

“The changes will be about strengthening the practical orientation of this subject. Children must know how to do this. National patriotic education will be reinforced there.”

“And there will be a separate block, which will deal with anti-mine activities,” the deputy head of the relevant ministry added, announcing the changes in the educational programme.

