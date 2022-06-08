By Joshua Manning • 08 June 2022 • 16:25

Canada announces Russian sanctions in response to "Putin's unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine" Credit: Creative Commons

Canada announced the new sanctions on Russia following their ongoing war with Ukraine on Wednesday, June, 8.

Canada’s new Russian sanctions were announced by Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, reportedly taking place under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations “in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing egregious and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.”

These new measures will impose a ban on the export of 28 services vital for the operation of the oil, gas and chemical industries, including technical, management, accounting and advertising services. The banning of the exportation of oil, gas and chemical services targets an industry that accounts for about 50 per cent of Russia’s federal budget revenues.

The measures announced today aim to “apply further pressure on President Putin to immediately withdraw his forces from Ukrainian soil. Canada is unwavering in the belief that Ukrainians deserve to live in peace, and it implores Russian leadership to stop its senseless war.”

According to the statement, these measures will reduce “Russia’s ability to wage war and will send a clear message to the Russian regime: Canada will not back down in holding those responsible for the devastation in Ukraine to account, as Canada will continue to work with its likeminded partners in the international community to coordinate further measures.”

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs stated: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now lasted over 100 days. In that time, Vladimir Putin and his regime have caused untold pain and suffering in Ukraine and across the world. ”

“We will continue to relentlessly pursue accountability for Vladimir Putin’s senseless war. Canada will do everything in its power to prevent Putin’s ability to fuel and finance his war machine.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.