Canada apologises for "unacceptable" sending of diplomat to Russia day party Credit: Creative Commons

Canada sent a diplomat to a Russia Day party for what will reportedly be the last time, as “no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event in the future.”

The government of Canada apologised for sending a senior representative to a Russia Day party on Friday, June, 10, at the Russian embassy in Ottawa, and promised that officials would not attend festivities with Russia’s diplomats in the future.

Taking to Twitter, Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Melanie Joly stated:

“This is unacceptable. No Canadian representative should have attended the event hosted at the Russian embassy & no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event again.

🇨🇦 continues to stand with 🇺🇦 as it fights against Russia’s egregious invasion.”

“No Canadian representative should have attended the event hosted at the Russian embassy and no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event in the future,” stated Christelle Chartrand, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada.

Russia Day, commemorates Russia’s legislation reforms that commenced at the end of the Soviet era on June 12, and was celebrated on Friday, June 10 in Canada’s Ottawa.

Those attending included Russian ambassador Oleg Stepanov and a long list of world representatives from Pakistan, Egypt and other African Countries, as reported by The Globe and Mail.

