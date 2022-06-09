Over 3,000 students to travel from Valencia to Mallorca on Saturday

By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 19:53
In addition to the initial boats carrying students, setting off from Valencia to Palma de Mallorca, a fourth boat will set sail from Dènia, as reported by LasProvincias.
The port of Valencia has reportedly started a special access arrangement in an attempt to facilitate the embarkation and disembarkation, as well as general access to terminal facilities of the different companies and the Port of Valencia.
There will also be further departures and arrivals of student groups taking place on different ferry lines from the Port of Valencia between June 10 and June 22.
In addition, various events are also scheduled to take place in the La Marina area during these days. These situations may cause congestion at the varying access points.
In order to facilitate the circulation of vehicles and people, in addition to the coordination established between the Port Authority and the shipping companies for the better management of arrivals and departures, students have been asked to arrive by bus or public transport, in an attempt to avoid too many private vehicles that could potentially lead to congestion of roads and parking areas.
