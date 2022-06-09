By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 19:29

University of Alicante and Hidraqua launch climate change conferences in Valencian Community Credit: Creative Commons

The conferences aim to help better understand climate change in the Valencian Community and the efforts of the different sectors of the region to combat it.

The climate change conferences will start this month and continue until January 2023, and were presented at the University of Alicante by Catalina Iliescu, Vice Chancellor of Culture, Sport and University Extension; Martín Sanz, Director of Communication and RRII of Hidraqua and Larissa Timofeeva, Director of the Secretariat of University Extension; as reported by El Periodic de Aqui.

Climates for Change’ is the name given to the various conferences that aim to to create favourable climates to help the institutional, business and social sector to mark a coordinated and joint roadmap to address climate change and its direct consequences in the Comunitat Valencia.

The initiative is part of the annual agreement that Hidraqua has with the University of Alicante in order to promote joint academic and cultural activities in municipalities where the company and its subsidiaries operate.

Each of these meetings will focus on a specific sector and will feature experts in the field of the University of Alicante, Hidraqua and the City Council.

The conferences will begin in Torrevieja on June 16, with further meetings taking place in Elda, Orihuela and Petrer over the course of the year, ending in January 2023 in Alicante.

