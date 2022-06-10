Alfaz (Alicante) residents donate irreplaceable antique almazara to the town hall

By Linda Hall • 10 June 2022 • 12:32

DONATION: Anya Traub signs over the antique almazara Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ residents Anjya and Yaron Traub donated their antique almazara (olive press) to the town hall.

The owners signed over ownership to Alfaz mayor Vicente Arques, who was accompanied by Mayte Garcia, Isabel Muñoz and Martine Mertens, respective Mayor’s Office, Education and Other Nationalities councillors.

“The current local government will maintain this legacy from the past in the best possible condition so that we can hand it on to future generations,” Arques said. “We are talking about an unreplaceable asset.”

The almazara located in the Captivador district had been in use since the 19th century until the l950s. Once restored and reassembled, the town hall hopes to display the press at the Villa Romana museum in Albir, the mayor announced.

