By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 15:51

BREAKING NEWS: Reported explosions near administration of Donetsk People's Republic leader Credit Twitter @Flash43191300

On the afternoon of Friday, June 10, explosions were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Footage of the alleged explosions in the Donetsk People’s Republic began circulating on Twitter.

“One more explosion in the center of Donetsk near the administration of the so-called “head of the republic” Denis Pushilin. Video from social networks,” read a follow-up tweet with another video of the explosion.

“An explosion in the center of Donetsk near the administration of the so-called “head of the republic” Denis Pushilin. Video from social networks,”read a tweet alongside footage of the alleged explosion.

⚡️One more explosion in the center of Donetsk near the administration of the so-called "head of the republic" Denis Pushilin. Video from social networks. https://t.co/lgwrOex9gT pic.twitter.com/DKCCMPiQWf — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 10, 2022

Credit Twitter @Flash43191300

The cause of the explosions are currently unknown.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The explosions come at a time of controversy for the Donetsk People’s Republic, as they are currently facing global criticism after reportedly sentencing two British soldiers to death for fighting alongside Ukraine.

British soldiers Aided Aslin and Shaun Pinner, as well as Moroccan Brahim Saadoun have reportedly been sentenced to death by the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Twenty-eight-year-old Aiden Aslin and 48-year-old Shaun Pinner, were arrested in April, before their appearance in court in the DPR.

Also, Russia has reportedly appointed a new new head of Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic according to the city advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko who stated:

“The Donetsk Region’s occupation authorities have rotated. A new head of the occupying government, Russian Vitaliy Khotsenko, has been appointed. This is the first time a direct appointment from Russia to the conditionally senior bodies of power of another state.”

The previous government was allegedly dismissed upon the new appointment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.