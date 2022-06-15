Spain confirms 323 monkeypox cases and announces arrival of 5,000 vaccines

By Joshua Manning • 15 June 2022 • 18:57

Spain’s Ministry of Health confirmed 323 monkeypox cases and announced 5,000 vaccines set to arrive by the end of the month, on Wednesday, June 15.



Spain’s Ministry of Health took to Twitter to share the news of the monkeypox cases and vaccines arrival date:

“📢 @CarolinaDarias👉 The forecast is that we will receive the first 5,000 vaccines against #monkeypox at the end of June out of the 110,000 acquired by #HERA. @EU_Commission The Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority will donate the doses to the States 🇪🇺”

📢 @CarolinaDarias 👉 La previsión es que recibamos a finales de junio las 5.000 primeras vacunas frente a #monkeypox de las 110.000 adquiridas por el #HERA @EU_Commission 📌La Autoridad de Preparación y Respuesta ante Emergencias Sanitarias donará las dosis a los Estados 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/XjhKt2NB3I — Ministerio de Sanidad (@sanidadgob) June 15, 2022

The Health minister, Carolina Darias also reported their agreement with the company Bavarian Nordic for the purchase of 109,090 doses, at the press conference following the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System.

“At least 10% of the contracted vaccines will go to Spain. The forecast is that by the end of June we will be able to receive the first 5,000 doses,” stated the Health Minister, adding that the Spanish Ministry of health will also report on Spain’s monkeypox cases on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The minister also spoke of the latest plans that have been approved by the CISNS, with the expansion of oral health services set to be pushed across all of Spain’s autonomous communities after being approved on Tuesday by the Council of Ministers.

