Estepona becomes first council on Costa del Sol to authorise filling of private and community pools

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 21:25

Green light for pools Photo: Wikimedia CC / Dana Robinson

The Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, has announced that the Town Hall will allow the filling of communal and private swimming pools after confirming that the water supply is guaranteed in the municipality this summer and after the Junta de Andalucía has left this decision in the hands of local councils.

Estepona Town Hall has just put into operation two wells in the Padrón area that generate 2,000 cubic metres per day and is working on the construction of other wells to add another 3,400 cubic metres per day.

The Mayor also announced that work will begin in June on the installation of the containerised desalination plant in the Castor River area, which will be able to generate 8,000 cubic metres of fresh water per day in the first phase.

Following the latest rains which have brought the water capacity of the region to levels similar to those recorded last year and with the new works which will add up to 16,300 cubic metres per day to the network, the Town Hall considers that the use of the swimming pools of urbanisations and individuals can be permitted during the summer season.

In addition, the mayor reported that Estepona Town Hall is working on the creation of a system to certify swimming pools which make responsible use of water. Pools which make use of protective awnings to prevent water evaporation and water treatment plants with water recovery, among others, will be evaluated. Those that obtain this certificate will earn a guarantee that they can be used in periods of drought.

The Town Hall asked the public for restraint however and said that, although water resources are assured for this summer, it is important that we all use water responsibly.