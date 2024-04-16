Cloudy waters: swimming pool update for Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Will we or won't we be able to fill pools this summer?
Whether swimming pools in Malaga province can be filled regardless of their ownership is one of the biggest questions after the rainfall at Easter brought the province out of the most critical state of drought.
Right now, despite the recommendations of the Drought Committee, the last word is up to each of the 103 town councils in the province, which means that, for the moment, the outlook in the town halls is almost as uncertain as it is for the rest of the population.
All the councils are waiting for news, decisions or meetings, everyone it seems is waiting for the Junta to make a decision on the possible filling from tankers or other systems that do not depend on the municipal network,
In the Mancomunidad de la Costa del Sol Occidental they are not clear about the situation either. Acosol, the company that manages its water, said that a decision will be taken, “in the next month or so depending on the stability of reservoirs and wells”, without determining whether or not the measure will be taken jointly.
Manuel Jiménez, president of the Association of Property Administrators, told Malaga Hoy that putting the decision in the hands of local councils, “is not fair”. He argued that some may approve the filling of swimming pools, while a house just a few metres away in the next municipality may not be able to do so. In addition, “some will consider that it can be filled with sea water, others with water from tanks and in the end the measures will all be different and we want them to be unified”.
