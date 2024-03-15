The Junta maintains the ban on filling swimming pools

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Mar 2024 • 10:03

Private pools cannot be filled Photo: Wikimedia CC / Samu

After confusion and mixed messages in recent weeks, the drought monitoring committee has now confirmed that the ban on filling private and community pools in Malaga province remains.

The aim of the committee meeting was to clarify the regulations established by the fourth Drought Decree. As a result it was unanimously agreed to allow the filling of municipal public swimming pools, those in sports or social clubs, those used for therapeutic purposes in health centres and those of tourist accommodation listed in the official register of the Junta de Andalucía (i.e. hotels).

The recent rainfall has helped replenish reservoirs which supply the Costa del Sol however, as Ramiro Angulo of the drought committee explained, “we have to wait a couple of weeks before being able to study the impact”. It has been agreed that, “within 15 days the drought commissions will be convened again to evaluate the situation considering the levels of the reservoirs, as well as the possible rainfall that is expected to take place during the next fortnight”, added Angulo.

The president of the Malaga and Melilla Association of Property Administrators, Manuel Jiménez welcomed this decision, “we wanted clarity, to know if we could or could not fill swimming pools” he told Málaga Hoy.

There are currently 78,606 swimming pools in the province of Malaga, according to land registry data. Residents’ associations start to get them ready for the summer season around March, but this year it is still uncertain what will happen.