Fourth drought decree and summer cuts

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Jan 2024 • 14:56

President of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno Photo: Junta de Andalucía

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has announced that on January 29 the fourth drought decree will be approved with €200 million of aid in the face of the emergency situation and “extreme seriousness”, for which he called on the 8.5 million inhabitants to rationalise their use of water as much as possible.

Moreno, who chaired the third meeting of the committee of experts against the drought, explained that the new decree will include €50 million in aid for the agri-food sector and will go to help local councils, especially those whose municipalities already have supply problems.

“Extreme situation”

This announcement was made by Moreno during his speech at the meeting of the committee of experts to monitor the drought, held at the San Telmo Palace in Seville. The president called on citizens, the private sector and institutions to use water responsibly: “We are in an extreme situation and it is not a question of raising alarm, but of being realistic”, he said.

“We all have to make an enormous effort to contain our water consumption”, added Moreno, pointing out that if it does not rain intensely during the remainder of the winter and in the spring, “at least 30 days of continuous rain” are needed, the summer will begin with water restrictions in capitals such as Seville, Cordoba and Malaga.