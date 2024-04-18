Tips on buying new property in Spain

By Marina Lorente •
Published: 18 Apr 2024 • 18:58
House / Hundredrooms
Consider engaging a certified attorney when purchasing property in Spain to mitigate risks.
While it may seem tempting to forgo legal representation, especially abroad, it’s a risky move given the substantial nature of real estate investments. Only a registered abogado (lawyer) can provide legal counsel in Spain, ensuring protection against potential pitfalls.
You should find someone who offers a competitive conveyancing services, including thorough checks on crucial aspects:
– Land Ownership: Verify that the land is registered under the developer’s name to avoid legal complications.
-. Building Licences: Don’t proceed without a valid Building License to avoid purchasing a property without proper planning permission.
– Bank Guarantees: Safeguard your deposits with bank guarantees to protect against developer defaults.
-. Licence of First Occupation (LFO): Essential for utilities, financing, and rental purposes, confirming compliance with regulations.
– NIE Number: Required for foreigners to buy property in Spain.
– Snagging List: Identify and resolve construction defects before completing the purchase.
– Post-completion: Prepare for ongoing expenses like taxes and utilities.
Skipping these steps could lead to legal issues or financial losses. Seek professional advice to ensure a secure investment.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A Spanish woman who has returned to her motherland after 6 years living in London. She is passionate about nature, animals and yoga.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.