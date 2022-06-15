Tom Hiddleston confirms he is engaged

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 15 June 2022 • 20:57

Tom Hiddleston - Image Twitter @tomhiddleston

British actor Tom Hiddleston confirmed that he is engaged to fellow British actor Zawe Ashton, saying that he is “very happy”.

The announcement on the evening of June 14 when the actor told the Los Angeles Times that he is in fact engaged, confirming the suspicions of fans after Zawe was seen sporting a wedding ring at the 2022 BAFTAS.

Hiddleston and Zawe have tried to keep their romance a secret, the pair become a couple of co-starring in the 2019 Broadway show “Betrayal”. The news got out last year when they were seen holidaying together in Ibiza last year and together again at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Hiddleston keeps his private life separate from his work as an actor, but after a brief relationship with Taylor Swift in 2016 he opened up to the Telegraph.

In a 2017 interview he said: “Everyone is entitled to a private life. I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment and in my mind, I don’t conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate.”

In 2019 he told the New York Times: “And yes, I’m protective about my internal world now in probably a different way. That’s because I didn’t realize it needed protecting before.”

Hiddleston who plays Loki in the Marvel series is set to be joined by Zawe in the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to rumours doing the rounds.

The confirmation that Tom Hiddleston is engaged will end speculation and allow the couple to lead a less secret life.

