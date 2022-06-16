Puzzle Solutions Edition 1928

By Marcos • 16 June 2022 • 10:29
1 Sell; 2 Lobe; 3 Eton; 4 Nook; 5 Kerb; 6 Bear; 7 Rich; 8 Hoop; 9 Prod; 10 Data; 11 Ajar; 12 Rend; 13 Deep; 14 Purl; 15 Lisp; 16 Pass. HESSIAN
1 Pole vault; 2 Robert De Niro; 3 Quintet; 4 Dr Seuss; 5 A bird; 6 Geisha; 7 Jack Hobbs; 8 Six; 9 Richard Wagner; 10 40.
Across: 1 Information; 9 Imp; 10 Generally; 11 Titan; 13 Asinine; 14 Reason; 16 Angler; 18 Builder; 19 Asset; 20 Orientate; 21 Air; 22 Inalienable.
Down: 2 Nap; 3 Organ; 4 Menial; 5 Torsion; 6 Oil fields; 7 Picture book; 8 Typewriters; 12 Tradition; 15 Ordinal; 17 Ornate; 19 Areca; 21 Awl.
Across: 5 Buff; 7 Euthanasia; 8 Test; 10 Prey; 12 Ova; 13 Rhodes; 16 Crane; 18 Pal; 20 Lake; 21 Sail; 22 Eli; 24 Night; 25 Stylus; 26 Elk; 27 Bald; 29 Lobe; 33 Laboratory; 34 Clef.
Down: 1 Cue; 2 Cher; 3 Envy; 4 Ask; 5 Bat; 6 Fuses; 9 Lowly; 10 Packet; 11 Hop; 13 Reins; 14 Dash; 15 Elated; 17 Rely; 19 Fluke; 23 Ill; 25 Spool; 27 Burn; 28 Lute; 30 Elf; 31 Ebb; 32 Urn.
BREAKABLE
EASY
HARD
