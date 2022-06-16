By Matthew Roscoe • 16 June 2022 • 9:53

BREAKING: Russia's largest gas field Urengoy on fire in Yamalo-Nenets region. Image: @mnskymoment/ Twitter

ACCORDING to reports on Thursday, June 16, a huge fire has broken out at Urengoy, Russia’s largest gas field, located in the Yamalo-Nenets region.

Russia’s Urengoy gas field in the Yamalo-Nenets region, the world’s second-largest natural gas field, is currently on fire – continuing the trend of random Russian fires.

Overnight, the Gazprom Dobycha Urengoy section of Russia’s largest gas field erupted after a 1400 mm pipe is said to have mysteriously ruptured between the 7-8 gas fields, according to local reports.

In August last year, due to a large-scale fire at the gas chemical complex of Gazprom in Novy Urengoy, gas supplies through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline were reduced. This then caused a rise in prices in the European market by 6 per cent, according to an Interfax report.

On Monday, May 30, Russian gas supplier Gazprom announced the cutting of all supplies of natural gas to the Netherlands, this followed similar threats to other countries who refused to pay for their gas in rubles.

The Urengoy gas field in the northern West Siberia Basin is the world’s second-largest natural gas field after South Pars / North Dome Gas-Condensate field. The gas field has over ten trillion cubic meters in total deposits.

The blaze at the Urengoy gas field is the second unexplained fire to have broken out in Russia this week.

On Tuesday, June 14, a fire broke out at a paint and varnish plant in Odintsovo, located in the western suburbs of Moscow, Russia.

Then prior to that, the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in Russia, which produces Russian military equipment and is located about 80 minutes north of the Kremlin, caught on fire on Thursday, June 9.

