By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 June 2022 • 16:15

The Hogan Stand: If Carlsberg made bars. Image - The Hogan Stand

SITUATED on the Boulevard and with ample parking, The Hogan Stand is a landmark in San Pedro. Opened 18 years ago, the Hogan Stand is a meeting place for many.

Ross and Amy Duggan have worked hard to ensure they tick all the boxes for your visit, and in my opinion, they most certainly do! I popped in last Saturday evening , June 11, and I was delighted to see the place buzzing.

It was lovely to catch up with Ross and Amy. Their staff are friendly and efficient. It was lovely to see Maggie still doing what she does best! The Hogan Stand is open seven days a week from 5pm until late. They have some nightly arrangements but best to check the website for updates.

There is Karaoke Tuesday, Quiz night Thursday, happy hour Friday, and live entertainment on Friday and Saturday. Hogan Stand also has a very large comfortable outdoor terrace, perfect for these warm evenings, as well as multiple screens to watch all sports, “the best pint of Guinness,” according to Ross, a great selection of wines and spirits, and a new cocktail menu.

And to top it all the Hogan Stand has a delicious food menu. The kitchen is led by Kenny, and the menu offers everything from three‐course dinner choices, to casual bar food, sharing platters and homemade desserts to die for. Sunday lunch is available all year round, and the Hogan is a well‐known spot for GAA supporters. Prices are very reasonable.

The Hogan Stand is very proud of its Golf Society ‐ the Hogan Hackers. They play every Saturday along with many tournaments organised throughout the year. The pre‐booking form is available from now until mid‐September.

The Hogan Stand is the perfect venue for events or celebrations large and small. For reservations or info please call 952 786 231.