By Matthew Roscoe • 16 June 2022 • 11:57

Shock as young female footballer Marvel Simiyu dies suddenly aged 21. Image: @moscakenya/ Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media on Thursday, June 16 after the news that Trans Nzoia Falcons striker Marvel Simiyu had died suddenly aged 21.

Marvel Simiyu, a young footballer playing in Kenya’s Women’s Premier League, died suddenly on Tuesday, June 14 night at Webuye Hospital in Bungoma County after complaining of sudden stomach problems.

Trans Nzoia Falcons paid tribute to their young player, who was a first-year student at the University of Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County.

“It is with great sadness Trans Nzoia Falcons FC must report the tragic loss of one of our senior players Marvel Simiyu who passed away on Tuesday night at Webuye hospital. Our prayers are with his family friends and teammates at this time, Rest in Peace.”

The 21-year-old was described as a ‘prolific, talented and disciplined player destined for greatness’ by Kenya’s Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed.

“The Cabinet Secretary wishes the family and friends of Marvel Simiyu strength and comfort during this time of mourning,” the Ministry of Sports wrote on Twitter.

“She was a talented, dedicated and hungry goal poacher who played a big part in the successes of our team,” said Trans Nzoia Falcons coach, Justine Okiring.

“The last match she played for us was against Gatundu Sports Women (Gaspo) and she really did well in the game. As a team we shall miss her and our condolences go to her family,” he added.

“Death has robbed us of a talent that will be difficult to replace. I take this time to condole with her family, friends and teammates. May the Almighty God comfort them.”

Fans mourned the loss of the young player.

Carol Radull wrote: “It is a sad day for Kenyan football as TransNzoia Falcons confirm the demise of one of their senior players Marvel Simiyu. Marvel played as a winger and passed away on Tuesday night at Webuye hospital. My condolences to the family. MHSRIP.

Another person said: “I’m extremely saddened to learn of the demise of Trans Nzoia Falcons’ player Marvel Simiyu. My sincere condolences to family, friends and the entire Falcons fraternity. Shine on your way, Marvel.”

I'm extremely saddened to learn of the demise of Trans Nzoia Falcons' player Marvel Simiyu 😔. My sincere condolences to family, friends and the entire Falcons fraternity. Shine on your way, Marvel 🙏🏾💔 pic.twitter.com/wG8VlFHugY — Rachael Muema (@IamRachaelMuema) June 15, 2022

“My heart goes out to the family, friends and Transnzoia Falcons for the loss of their senior player Marvel Simiyu who passed away yesterday night at Bungoma Hospital. May Her Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” another person on Twitter wrote.

My heart goes out to the family, friends and Transnzoia Falcons for the loss of their senior player Marvel Simiyu who passed away yesterday night at Bungoma Hospital. May Her Soul Rest In Eternal Peace 🕊️#AskofishaNaAskofu pic.twitter.com/r9t0blt0rU — Caleb Kibet 'Askofu Mkuu Wa Michezo' (@AMichezo001) June 15, 2022

“Rest in peace Marvel, Misemwa has lost a hero,” another person said.

Trans Nzoaia Falcons Forward Simiyu dies in webuye😥😥. Rest in peace marvel, misemwa has lost a hero, Neighbor. Ladies Lounge, Uhuru Kenyatta #WajackoyahThe5th pic.twitter.com/b9LEddhhKv — Mjukuu wa Ruto (@Ambrosetaracha8) June 15, 2022

Bandari Football Club paid tribute, writing: “On behalf of the leadership of our club we send our condolences to the family and friends of Marvel Simiyu of Trans Nzoia Falcons, who passed away on Tuesday night at Webuye Hospital. May God give you comfort and strength in this difficult time. Rest in peace, Marvel.”

Kwa niaba ya uongozi wa klabu yetu tunatuma rambirambi zetu kwa familia na marafiki wa mchezaji Marvel Simiyu wa Trans Nzoia Falcons, aliyeaga dunia Jumanne usiku katika hospitali ya Webuye. Mungu awape faraja na nguvu katika kipindi hiki kigumu. Pumzika kwa amani, Marvel 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/b2fc8ZxgEd — Bandari Football Club (@BandariOfficial) June 15, 2022

“GONE TOO SOON.” one person wrote on Twitter. “Kenya Women Premier League side Trans Nzoia Falcons announced the sudden and unexpected death of Marvel Simiyu. Her death comes three days after the 2021/22 season came to an end, where her team finished the season at position 7 with a total of 27 points.”

GONE TOO SOON ||

Kenya Women Premier League side Trans Nzoia Falcons announce the suddenly and unexpectedly death of their defender.

Marvel's death comes three days after the 2021/22 season came to an end. Her team finished the season at position 7 with a total of 27 points. pic.twitter.com/OfiicaVs39 — Soccerpower99 (@soccerpower99) June 15, 2022

“We ask God to give strength and comfort to family, friends and fellow players,” one person wrote.

#SokaKenya Klabu cha #TransNzoiaFalcons chatangaza kifo cha mchezaji wao Marvell simiyu aliyeaga Jumanne usiku katika hospitali ya Webuye. Na kutoka kwa meza yetu ya Michezo Online News, tunaomba Mungu aipe nguvu na faraja familia, marafiki na wachezaji wenza. #WeweNiSisi pic.twitter.com/iJbJoZ8Q3m — Chumax Nyandika (@chumax2) June 15, 2022

The news of the young footballer’s death comes a few months after another 21-year-old female footballer passed away in the UK.

On April 13, Dominyka Podziute, a former Newcastle United Women’s goalkeeper, died suddenly aged 21.

Podzuite’s current club, Chester Le Street Ladies, led tributes for the young player.

“It is with deep sadness that we have today (April 13) learned that Dominyka Podziute who recently signed for our Ladies section @CLSTladies1 from Hartlepool United Women @Official_HUWFC has sadly passed away, Thoughts and condolences are with her family and playing colleagues at this time,” a statement on Twitter read at the time.

The news on Thursday, June 16, comes hours after news broke that Fabricio Navarro, a young footballer from Argentinian club Atlético Tucumán, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, June 15.

