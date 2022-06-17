Tips for preventing ear infections caused by swimming this summer

By Tamsin Brown • 17 June 2022 • 16:43

Swimming can be a cause of ear infections.

Swimming can lead to ear infections if the ears do not dry out properly. Read on to find out what you can do to prevent them.

You probably know that your skin needs extra attention during the summer to protect it from the sun’s rays, but you might not think about your ears so much. Whether you practise water sports in the sea or prefer to spend an hour at the local swimming pool, the large amounts of humidity can lead to an infection of the middle ear (acute otitis media) or the outer ear (acute otitis externa).

The problem is not that water gets into the ears, but that it does not dry properly afterwards, as the humid environment is an ideal condition for an infection. This is why you should follow the guidelines given below to help protect your ears.

If you tend to get ear infections, you will need custom-made earplugs, as generic earplugs will not keep water out fully.

Earwax is necessary because it helps to maintain a pH that makes infections more difficult, and you should not try to remove it completely. If your ears become blocked, you can have the wax removed by your doctor.

Dry your ears with a towel and your finger. You do not need to obsess about drying them completely. Avoid using cotton buds or other objects to clean your ears.

Avoid swimming in dirty or stagnant water.

Give your ears time to dry before you go swimming again and avoid constantly having your head underwater. When you get out of the water, remove your earplugs so that your ears can ventilate.

