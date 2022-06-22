Next House Almeria Exclusive: Villa For Sale in Albanchez, Albanchez

By Euro Weekly News Media • 22 June 2022 • 19:58
Exclusive for Next House Almeria! REDUCED!!!
The villa is within walking distance of the village, where you will find everything for your daily life, such as banks, a bakery, a supermarket, a shop, bars/restaurants, a hotel, a 24-hour medical centre and a communal swimming pool. The larger town of Albox is only a 20-minute drive and the beaches of Almeria can be reached within 50 minutes.
This beautiful property is located on a completely walled and fenced plot and the garden is laid out with gravel, ideal for low maintenance and to put your own stamp on it as is like a blank canvas.
Through the front door, you enter the spacious kitchen/dining room. On the right side of the dining room, there is a bedroom, a family bathroom and a storage cupboard. The kitchen is fully equipped and has plenty of storage space. From the kitchen, there is a very spacious and bright living room with double patio doors and a new pellet stove. On the other side of the living room are 2 other double bedrooms, one of them with an en-suite bathroom.
Next to the front door, there is the swimming pool surrounded by a beautiful terrace with a wooden roof that was installed last year, from where you have a beautiful view over the mountains and the surrounding area.
There are hot and cold aircon units in all the rooms, mains water and electricity are connected, and the internet can be easily connected through the providers in the area.
This property makes an ideal holiday home or permanent home, so you can enjoy sunny days in the Almeria region.
Don’t miss out on this very spacious villa within easy reach of all the necessary amenities! Contact us now to book your visit! We have your Next House in Almería!
