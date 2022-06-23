By Euro Weekly News Media • 23 June 2022 • 11:24
Trust and peace of mind with EU Insurance Direct
Peace of mind for loved ones always comes at a cost, however, whether it is for protection for your family, to help pay for a Funeral Plan or even to mitigate Inheritance Tax, it makes sense to take out life Insurance – even €5000 can go a long way in helping with the financial burden in the event of death.
EU Insurance Directs range of life insurance products can be adapted to suit every need, every age and every budget. Their lowest premium is just €49 a year and the chart below shows the amount of life cover available (a personalised quote can be given on request).
Liberty Life 10 – Protected premium
If you want to remain in control of your expenses, regardless of how your life may change, then Liberty Life 10 is the option for you. This policy has a fixed term of 10 years and premiums stay the same over the 10 years. An example summary of the benefits are listed below:
For a personalised quote please call and speak to Wendy, Ashley, Emma or Claire on 952 83 08 43 / 951 08 01 18 or via mobile on 635 592 610.
You can also email [email protected]
Business hours: Monday to Thursday 9.30am to 5:30pm and Friday from 10am until 4pm. Closed Saturdays and Sundays and Spanish bank holidays.
