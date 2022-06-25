Spectacular night of San Juan celebrations in the Malaga town of Manilva

By Chris King • 25 June 2022 • 2:50

Image of Manilva Town Hall representatives on San Juan. Credit: [email protected]

Thousands of people in the Malaga municipality of Manilva celebrated a spectacular Night of San Juan.

This Friday, June 24, the Town Council of the Malaga municipality of Manilva reported a successful and enjoyable night of San Juan festivities. Thousands of residents and tourists joined together to celebrate this traditional night that marks the start of Summer.

Through the Fiestas Department, with the direct involvement of areas such as Infrastructure and Works, Cleaning, and Beaches, the Council organised a spectacular night, after two years in which San Juan had not been able to be celebrated.

A magical night saw family members enjoy the burning of the effigies, a fireworks display, live music and dancing, plus the highlight of the evening, the raising of the prestigious blue flag awarded to the town’s beach.

The Government Team participated directly in all the activities and toasted to the prosperity and well-being of the citizens in continuing to make this beautiful municipality the best place to live on the Costa del Sol.

