Calle Cordoba in Malaga’s Nerja reopens to traffic after refurbishment work

By Chris King • 25 June 2022 • 0:31

Image of Calle Cordoba in Nerja. Credit: [email protected]_Nerja

With the completion of refurbishment work, Calle Cordoba in the Malaga municipality of Nerja is open to traffic again.

As announced this Friday, June 24, by Francisco Arce, the first deputy mayor of Nerja Town Council, Calle Cordoba has been reopened to traffic. He revealed this news during a visit to the street to see in situ the redevelopment works that have been carried out in the Malaga municipality.

“Calle Cordoba has gained in image and comfort with these works. The pavements that were in poor condition have been renewed, and the infrastructure replaced with new ones, offering the residents a street in adequate conditions”, Arce highlighted.

He explained that the works have enabled the street to be equipped with new underground containers. The car park has also been rearranged, with space for 30 vehicles, including an area for the disabled.

Finally, he stressed that “with this work, we have completed the redevelopment of this residential area of ​​the municipality, between Calle Maria de Waard and Calle Andalucia”.

This project, with an investment of €199,120.77, co-financed by the Town Council and the Provincial Council, is part of the Extraordinary Municipal Infrastructure and Equipment Plan for the Promotion of Local Employment.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.