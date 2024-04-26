Get your sea legs

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 16:29

Sea days - 300 activities Photo: Facebook / Senda Azul

Senda Azul’s Sea Days has kicked off with endless opportunities to explore and enjoy the Costa del Sol from the perspective of the sea and will last until October 2.

With the aim of promoting the enjoyment of the sea, during every weekend of the year you can enjoy more than 300 free experiences along the Senda Azul (Blue Path) of the Costa del Sol. This intiative aims to encourage the practice of activities related to the sea by providing residents, tourists and visitors the opportunity to get to know and explore the Senda Azul, enjoying attractive and unique experiences with the sea as the main feature.

From boat trips to diving and underwater exploration sessions, there are a variety of activities to suit all tastes.

From the port of Benalmádena, you can spot whales in the open sea and experience the thrill of diving, while on the west coast, paddle surfing is the star. In Marbella, participants can learn the secrets of sailing from expert instructors, while in Estepona there are workshops to explore the rich cultural heritage linked to the sea.

This initiative adds to Senda Azul’s efforts to highlight the essence of the Malaga coast and promote the countless opportunities it offers to enjoy the sea in a sustainable, conscientious and inclusive way.

All the information about the free activities and experiences of the Senda Azul Sea Days is available on the website www.sendaazul.es.