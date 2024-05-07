Growing Protest Against Overcrowding

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 07 May 2024
Overcrowding on beaches
In response to mounting concerns over tourist overcrowding, Mallorca is bracing itself for protests reminiscent of the recent demonstrations in the Canary Islands.
Recently, the Canary Islands rallied against the adverse effects of mass tourism, sparking a wave of solidarity among Balearic residents.
There are plans for a meeting at the Sineu Institute on May 17 at 18.30pm to gather support for a movement calling for a sustainable tourist model that prioritises local well-being over profit. There will be a call to end unrestricted tourism. This is a grassroots movement pushing for meaningful change bringing an end to overcrowding and exploitation.
Tourism is a vital economic lifeline for Mallorca. However, it has also been a source of contention due to its negative impact on local communities and eco systems. As anticipation grows for the forthcoming protests, there is a palpable sense of urgency to address the issues.
Palma resident, Antonio Flores, says – “My family’s roots run deep on this island. It’s not just where I live, it’s my home, my heart, but enough is enough. Greed has seeped into every corner. We are creating a society that our own children won’t be able to afford to live in.”
