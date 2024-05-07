Jasmine Harman’s sunshine purchase

By John Ensor •
Published: 07 May 2024 • 12:14
Jasmine Harman in Mojacar.
Credit: jasmineharman/Instagram.com
Jasmine Harman, the celebrated British TV host known for her two-decade tenure on Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun, recently helped a British couple secure a dream home in Mojacar.
This picturesque town in Almeria was highlighted as a top Spanish destination by The Telegraph earlier this year.
Harman herself recently relocated to the Costa del Sol with her family, was filming in Almeria in April. She shared her enthusiasm on Instagram to her 167,000 followers, posting beside a pool, ‘Fantastic filming in Almeria this week! And what a result for the “house hunters’!” I never get tired of this job.’
Despite challenges from the buyers, she remained upbeat, stating in another post, ‘They’re testing me, but I keep smiling. I keep hitting him with the C word: commitment.’
Mojacar, known for its affordability compared to the pricier Costa del Sol, offers much lower prices. For Britons, Mojacar has long been a favoured retreat, offering the charm of the southern coast at a fraction of the cost.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
