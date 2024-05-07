By Anna Ellis •
Published: 07 May 2024 • 12:42
Unveiling Elda's history: The Rod of Command draws tourists. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.
The baton of the former president of the Second Republic has become a significant tourist attraction in Elda, alongside other historical sites dating back to the period between 1931 and 1939.
During this time, Elda briefly served as the capital of Spain.
The Rod of Command, crafted by Manuel Azaña, has been on permanent display in the lobby of Elda Town Hall since April 2018, garnering attention from visitors eager to learn about its history and significance.
Since the resumption of tourist activities in 2021 following the pandemic, nearly 2,000 people have passed through the Town Hall’s doors to view the Rod of Command and explore its journey to Elda.
Visitors to Elda have hailed from various locations across the provinces of Alicante and Valencia, as well as from Madrid, Asturias, Navarra, Galicia, and Murcia, among other regions.
The widespread interest in the Rod of Command reflects its significance as a symbol of historical importance within Spain’s political landscape.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
