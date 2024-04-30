Madrid Named Second Best Value City

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 30 Apr 2024 • 12:16
Plaza Mayor Madrid is always buzzing
A recent study conducted by student travel company Rustic Pathways has named Madrid as
the second-best value city among the world’s top ten destinations.
Analysis of accommodation, transport, meals, and other general expenses have revealed which
of the most visited cities are offering affordable travel experiences.
According to the study, Berlin tops the list as the most budget-friendly destination with a one-
night stay costing around €248.
Following closely behind, Spain’s vibrant capital has emerged as a fabulous option for budget-
conscious travellers. The study found that a one-night trip to Madrid costs a total of €278
Tokyo, the world’s largest city, secured the third spot on the list. With a one-night stay costing
€338 per person, Tokyo offers an affordable experience.
The study names the beautiful city of Barcelona as the fourth most inexpensive option for
travellers, making Spain one of the world’s most appealing destinations.
