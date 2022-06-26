SUICIDE WATCH: Ghislaine Maxwell suicidal or seeking sentencing delay?

The disgraced British socialite had her attorney promising that she’d look to delay Maxwell’s sentencing on charges that she recruited underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.

Maxwell’s attorney Bobby Sternheim in a letter to the U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan wrote: “If Ms Maxwell remains on suicide watch, she is prohibited from reviewing legal materials prior to sentencing.”

This results in her, becoming sleep-deprived, and is denied sufficient time to meet with and confer with counsel, we will be formally moving on Monday for an adjournment,”

The attorney added: “As part of her suicide watch, her regular clothes, toothpaste, soap and papers were taken away.”

Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and longtime associate was found guilty of 5 of the 6 charges against her in a Manhattan court on December 29 last year.

The charges included sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.

She was acquitted on one count of enticing a minor to travel across state lines to engage in an illegal sexual act.

Maxwell now faces up to 70 years in prison.