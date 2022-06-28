2000 apartments on the beach in Costa del Sol for sale from €46,000

By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 8:47

Image - Torremolinos apartments: Wikimedia

With the summer season comes a yearning for sunny weather and a beachside apartment to enjoy it in. Wouldn’t it be great to have your own on Costa del Sol that you can visit as much as you want?

The travel restrictions put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic taught us many things, and one of these is to enjoy life as much as possible and create new experiences whenever we can.

Many of those who have not suffered gravely due to the economy left by pandemic are considering buying a second home on the Mediterranean coast.

Remote working and a new preference for open spaces are two factors which have led many of us to consider a beachside apartment. Working from home allows us more freedom to alternate our time between a first and second home. This also enables us to expand our real estate assets by investing in cash flow-positive properties, like a beach side apartment on Costa del Sol!

Some of the advantages of buying an apartment on the beach include their usually lower price. They also require less energy expenditure in air conditioning and as a result, the price of maintaining them is lower. They are also often located in safe, downtown areas.

Right now it is very possible to have a second home on the beach, with prices for apartments like this starting at €46,000 and going up to €150,000, according to idealista.com. Why not invest in a property on the Costa del Sol for you and your family to enjoy whenever you feel like it?

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.