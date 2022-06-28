By Chris King • 28 June 2022 • 21:11

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in sex trafficking.

British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison today, Tuesday, June 28. She appeared before US District Judge Alison Nathan in a Manhattan federal court house, after her previous conviction involving the trafficking of young girls for the billionaire paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell: ‘Directly and repeatedly, and over the course of many years, participated in a horrific scheme’, stated Judge Nathan while preparing the sentence. She was referencing the 60-year-old’s action of securing girls for Epstein to subsequently abuse between 1994 and 2004, according to metro.co.uk.

The judge also hit the defendant with the maximum fine possible, of $750,000 (€712.700). A ‘substantial sentence’ was warranted said Nathan before handing down the final punishment.

Reading out her statements prior to being sentenced, Maxwell told her victims that she hope they would find ‘pleasure in her conviction and harsh incarceration’. She reiterated her claim that she had also been a victim of Epstein. Several of her accusers also addressed the judge before sentencing commenced.

Although US Federal prosecutors had asked for a jail term of between 30 and 55 years, Judge Nathan ruled that it should be within 15 to 19 years. Maxwell was being sentenced in accordance with her conviction on three counts. These included sex trafficking, the transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, and conspiracy.

