By Annie Dabb • 28 June 2022 • 12:52

Image - Lizard:Pixnio

While dogs and cats are the most popular pets, reptiles can be a great addition to homes as a unique and fun pet that have a long life-span. So, we have taken a look at three of the best reptiles to have at home.

Leopard Geckos

These little guys are one of the best options as a pet, they are incredibly low maintenance, easy to care for and docile. They don’t climb or have sticky feet and can live up to ten years.

These geckos are nocturnal, so they will need caves or structures to stay in during the day so that they are covered up.

Snakes

Although many people are afraid of snakes, they are still a popular pet. As long as you are gentle with them, they are quite docile and easy to care for. Many snakes can live for decades and come in all different shapes, sizes and colours.

Of course, not all snakes make suitable pets, although the smaller ones are easy to look after and actually make a great pet for children.

Bearded Dragons

One of the most popular reptiles to have as a unique and fun pet is the bearded dragon. They are quite outgoing, gentle, active during the day, can be trained and even like being picked up – making them the perfect pet for beginners.

Bearded dragons eat fruits, veggies and a variety of other things. They need a lot of space as they can grow to between one to two feet in length, and can live for over a decade.

